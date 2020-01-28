A4 to close again overnight

THE A4 will be closed overnight between Newbury and Thatcham again tonight (Tuesday).

The closure, between the B&Q roundabout and the Turnpike Road and Tull Way roundabout, will be in place between 7pm and 5am tomorrow.

West Berkshire Council said that access from the A4 to Fir Tree Lane, Hambridge Road and Lower Way will also be closed.

A diversion will be in place via Turnpike Road.

The council said that HGV traffic needing to access Hambridge Lane can do so via Mill Lane as the weight restriction has been suspended for the duration of the closure.

This closure is required for traffic signalling work to be carried out.

Access will be maintained for residents affected by this closure. The diversion will be signed on site.

Hambridge Road from the A4 junction to the Racecourse View/Hambridge Lane roundabout will also be closed from 7pm on Wednesday, January 29 until 5am on January 30.

HGVs can access via Mill lane, where the weight restriction has been suspended during the hours of the closure.