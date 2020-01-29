New review of West Berkshire library service to take place

WEST Berkshire Council has confirmed that a review of the library service will take place in the coming months – but insists that there is “no particular threat” of any closing.

The local authority said that following the review it would “propose options that continue to meet residents’ needs”.

Plans for a review were revealed at a meeting last Thursday, where councillors were discussing a proposal to transfer the leasehold of Mortimer Library to the parish council.

However, at the meeting concerns were raised over the future of the service, and in particular Burghfield Library.

A report circulated to councillors states: “Burghfield Library is 2.8 miles from Stratfield Mortimer Library and having two in such comparatively close proximity may not be the best way to meet needs across a large rural district.”

Green Party councillor David Marsh said: “I didn’t know that there was going to be any review.

“Is there an implied threat to Burghfield Library then?

He added: “If I lived in Burghfield and used the library, as many people do, I’d be worried about that paragraph in the report.”

The council’s executive member for public health and community wellbeing, Rick Jones, admitted he “could understand the worry”, but added: “The library service is scheduling a strategic review this year.

“The service as a whole is performing extremely well, but we still have to not be complacent about it and look at all the statistics, how libraries are used and how they serve the residents.

“There is no particular threat to any library, but we do need to keep an eye on it, keep an eye on the funding and make sure it meets people’s needs.

“The spaces are being used differently now.

“It is not just a depository for books, it is much more of a community hub-type environment and that causes us to look at how the are used.

“There is no particular threat, it’s just a question of making sure we supply the service that actually works.”

The council’s executive member for education, Dominic Boeck, who was previously portfolio holder for libraries, said: “When we transformed the library service and invited over 210 volunteers in, we promised them then that by now there would be a review of the service.

“The changes we implemented back then we said would endure for three years until now.

“We promised them a review and that’s what we are doing.”

In 2016, the council put forward controversial proposals to close eight of the district’s nine libraries, leaving just Newbury open.

However, after a huge public backlash and fears that the council would not be meeting its statutory duty by doing so, it amended its plan.

It instead ended up cutting £690,000 from the libraries budget – a move which resulted in Wash Common Library closing and staff replaced by volunteers at many others.

Wash Common Library was eventually reopened by a community group and is now run entirely by volunteers.