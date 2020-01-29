POLICE are appealing for information following a violent attempted robbery in Lambourn.

The incident happened in broad daylight in the High Street.

Police said that, around 1pm on Wednesday, January 22, the victim, a 28-year-old man, was savagely attacked outside The Co-operative food store.

The victim had been withdrawing money from the ATM cash machine outside the store when he was approached by the would-be robber, who was dressed in horseriding gear.

The offender then pushed the victim and twice punched him in the face while trying to steal his cash.

Members of the public witnessed the incident, according to police.

The offender is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim, with brown, wavy hair and stubble on his face.

At the time of the offence he was wearing dark riding breaches, a black riding hat of black silk with a bobble on top, goggles on the hat and a black jacket.

He spoke with an Irish accent.

The victim sustained a split lip, but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Pc Peter Brooks, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the description of this offender to come forward.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200024330.”

Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.