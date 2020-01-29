Man charged in connection with serious injury crash

A MAN has been charged in connection with a collision which resulted in two Thames Valley Police officers sustaining injuries.

Andrei Stan, aged 34, of Craddock Street, Wolverhampton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The charges are in connection with an incident which occurred on A4 Bath Road near Hungerford on 27 February 27 last year.

Pc Matt Midwinter, a father of triplets, was seriously injured when a police car was in collision with a heavy goods vehicle.

He was said to have sustained "catastrophic" head injuries.

Both officers were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the officers has since returned to work. Pc Midwinter continues to receive ongoing medical care and rehabilitation treatment.

Stan will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on February 6.