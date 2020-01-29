Snowdrop in to Welford Park

WELFORD Park is welcoming visitors to its popular annual snowdrops display, which raises money for various charities.

Visitors keen to catch a glimpse of the abundant white flowers at the country house and estate – home of The Great British Bake Off – will be able to do so from today (January 29) until Sunday, March 1.

The display is open from 11am every Wednesday to Sunday, with last admission to the gardens at 4pm.

Due to the event’s growing popularity, various restrictions are now being imposed to ensure the safety of visitors and passing public.

These will include:

Temporary 30mph speed limit on Lambourn Road for approximately 300m either side of the entrance to Welford Park

No waiting at any time on Lambourn Road for approximately 300m either side of the entrance to Welford Park

The access road running northeast from Lambourn Road will be closed

Temporary traffic lights on Lambourn Road at the entrance to Welford Park to aid pedestrians crossing the road.

Snowdrop walks at the estate provide a glorious show of the common woodland species of the plant Galanthus vivalis, prevalent in the Lambourn Valley. Stroll through the five-acre beech wood, alongside the River Lambourn surrounded by a carpet of snowdrops.

In formal gardens situated to the south of the Queen Anne house, rarer species can be spotted, from Lord Monstictus to Lady Elphinstone.

Admission to the grounds is £8 for adults, £6 for concessions (including OAPs and students), £4 for children and free for children under four.

Coach access must be arranged prior to arrival.

For more information, visit www.welfordpark.co.uk

Pictures by Phil Cannings