Kingsclere Sustainable Living Market a success

KINGSCLERE’S first Sustainable Living Market proved to be a resounding success – with hundreds of people flocking to the Fieldgate Centre for the event.

The market, which took place on Sunday, January 19, was organised by Greener Kingsclere to promote lower waste and more planet-friendly shopping alternatives.

There were 13 stalls selling a range of green items, including locally handmade natural deodorants and shampoos in eco-friendly packaging, beeswax wraps and natural vegan makeup in sustainable packaging.

One of the organisers, Sarah Hewitt, said: “It was great.

“We were really delighted with the response from stallholders and the visitors.

“We estimated around 250 people came along on the day.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, it was absolutely buzzing, with lots of enthusiasm and interest shown in what people had to sell.

“I think a lot of people came out of curiosity and to find out more, which is good.”

She said Greener Kingsclere was planning to hold a second market at some point in March.