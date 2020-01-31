West Berkshire a good place to be a girl

WEST Berkshire has been ranked in the top 10 areas to be a girl in the UK.

The district was placed sixth in Plan International UK’s State of Girls’ Rights report, with a score of 1.10.

The charity, which strives to advance children’s rights and equality for girls all over the world, assessed local authorities on educational attainment, child poverty, child obesity, teenage conception rates, NEET status (not in education, employment or training) status and disability-free life expectancy.

The Orkney Islands was placed top with a score of 1.48. Blackpool was bottom with -2.43.

West Berkshire was placed fifth in terms of disability-free life expectancy in the UK by local authority, with a score of 68.33.

Reading was 10th at 67.03.

The district came fourth for NEET status at 0.7 per cent.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty (Con, Speen) said: “It’s very assuring that in West Berkshire we are doing well.

“I think that’s a combination of factors.”

Mrs Doherty said these included the work of the district’s schools and education support addressing issues such as consent, social media and online safety.

But she said there was a ‘Catch 22’ element, as authorities had to assess how boys were performing and that complacency could creep in.

“It’s reassuring that we are heading in the right direction,” she said.

“It’s the good life opportunites that are here and that’s a credit to all partners involved.

“I think it’s really pleasing, but we should not be complacent.

“Overall it adds up to the fact that this is a really great place to raise a family.”

Plan International UK’s survey found that six in 10 girls aged 14 to 21 think males are treated better than females in the UK.

These respondents noticed this difference in the media (72 per cent), at school (41 per cent) and even at home (22 per cent).

The report also found that girls “feel frustrated and fed-up with the empty messages of female empowerment, while policies at both national and local level are not going far enough to tackle gender inequality”.

Newbury Town Council deputy leader Olivia Lewis (Lib Dem, Eastfields) said: “It’s great news for the girls of West Berks that we have come out so high in this index.

“I think it reflects the fact that overall we live in a safe, wealthy area (albeit with pockets of real deprivation) with a lot of good schools.

“We must never be complacent, though, as it doesn’t mean there is no discrimination at all, but that we are lucky enough to live somewhere where levels are lower than in many other places.

“I was recently walking behind a girl in school uniform and a van of men hooted as they passed her.

“Far from being a compliment, as I have been told before by some men, this can be very intimidating.

“I have no doubt this kind of thing happens everywhere so we need to keep educating people about respecting women and girls and part of that is having more women in public life and positions of power.”

In 2017, West Berkshire was rated the fourth best place to live in Britain if you are a woman, according to research for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

The National Centre for Social Research analysis factored in issues such as the gender pay gap and education.