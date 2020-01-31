West Berkshire in top 50 best places to live

WEST Berkshire has been named in the top 50 best places to live in Britain in 2020, according to an annual survey.

The Halifax Quality of Life survey ranked the district as the 41st best place to live, factoring in the area’s employment rate, earnings, housing affordability, health and wellbeing, education, traffic and crime rates.

The South East and East of England dominated the top 10 of the rankings, with just Selby and Hambleton in Yorkshire and the Humber coming from outside those regions.

East Hertfordshire was ranked the best place to live, with the latest Office for National Statistics figures indicating that adults living there are among the most happy and content in the UK, with high average life expectancies.

Here’s the full list of the top 50 best places to live in the UK:

1. East Hertfordshire, East of England

2. Fareham, South East

3. Hart, South East

4. Horsham, South East

5. Maldon, East of England

6. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber

7. Hambleton, Yorkshire and the Humber

8. Babergh, East of England

9. St Edmundsbury, East of England

10. Wokingham, South East

11. Ryedale, Yorkshire and the Humber

12. South Derbyshire, East Midlands

13. South Cambridgeshire, East of England

14. Tonbridge and Malling, South East

15. Rugby, West Midlands

16. Runnymede, South East

17. Wychavon, West Midlands

18. Orkney, Scotland

19. Woking, South East

20. Warwick, West Midlands

21. South Oxfordshire, South East

22. Rushcliffe, East Midlands

23. Huntingdonshire, East of England

24. Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands

25. Rushmoor, South East

26. Forest Heath, East of England

27. Elmbridge, South East

28. Wiltshire, South West

29. Gedling, East Midlands

30. North Dorset, South West

31. Rutland, East Midlands

32. Tewkesbury, South West

33. Rochford, East of England

34. Winchester, South East

35. Bracknell Forest, South East

36. Cherwell, South East

37. Central Bedfordshire, East of England

38. Charnwood, East Midlands

39. Forest of Dean, South West

40. Vale of White Horse, South East

41. West Berkshire, South East

42. New Forest, South East

43. North Warwickshire, West Midlands

44. Guildford, South East

45. Swindon, South West

46. Lichfield, West Midlands

47. Suffolk Coastal, East of England

48. York, Yorkshire and the Humber

49. Basingstoke and Deane, South East

50. Erewash, East Midlands