Village market mission to boost local charities

THE first Woolton Hill Village Market of 2020 drew many visitors, with organisers using the opportunity to promote its charity agenda.

The market’s Charity of the Year 2019, Dingley’s Promise, was given a cheque for £600.

Organisers then unveiled their Charity of the Year for 2020, Swings & Smiles.

Swings & Smiles charity director Laura Lewis spoke about the family disability support group’s work in the area.

Market organising committee member Sally Fenwick said: “We are a not-for-profit organisation and an important motivation for running the markets is to enable these charity donations.

“Members of our community and their families will have benefited from the dedicated efforts of these charities, so it is our way of giving something back to enable the good work to continue.

“The busier the market, the more we can donate.”

The next market is on Saturday, March 28.