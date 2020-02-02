Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Village market mission to boost local charities

Woolton Hill community determined to 'give something back' through donations

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Village market mission to boost local charities

THE first Woolton Hill Village Market of 2020 drew many visitors, with organisers using the opportunity to promote its charity agenda.

The market’s Charity of the Year 2019, Dingley’s Promise, was given a cheque for £600.

Organisers then unveiled their Charity of the Year for 2020, Swings & Smiles.

Swings & Smiles charity director Laura Lewis spoke about the family disability support group’s work in the area.

Market organising committee member Sally Fenwick said: “We are a not-for-profit organisation and an important motivation for running the markets is to enable these charity donations.

“Members of our community and their families will have benefited from the dedicated efforts of these charities, so it is our way of giving something back to enable the good work to continue.

“The busier the market, the more we can donate.”

The next market is on Saturday, March 28.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man charged in connection with serious injury crash

Man charged in connection with serious injury crash

Married bank boss 'leered at colleague's chest'

court of law_1

Death on the line at Newbury

Death on the line at Newbury

West Berkshire in top 50 best places to live

West Berkshire in top 50 best places to live

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33