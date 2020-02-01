Pc who died on duty in West Berkshire honoured by colleagues

A POLICE officer who was killed on duty in West Berkshire has been given a posthumous honour by his colleagues.

Pc Andrew Harper died after being dragged along the A4 by a vehicle on Thursday, August 15 last year at the crossroads of Ufton Lane and Lambdens Hill, near Sulhamstead.

He had been attending reports of a burglary in Bradfield Southend.

The 28-year-old had married his childhood sweetheart Lissie just four weeks before he died.

Pc Harper’s bravery was recognised with a certificate from his colleagues at the Police Federation Roads Policing Awards at a ceremony on January 28.

Mrs Harper received a standing ovation as she took to the stage to receive the award on her husband’s behalf.

The National Chair’s Certificate was awarded for Pc Harper representing “the very best of Roads Policing and policing in general” by the national chairman of the Police Federation John Apter.

Mrs Harper said: “Andrew wanted to be a policeman since he was a little boy, fuelled with enthusiasm and a contagious love for adventure that never left him when he grew into adulthood.

“I think if you were to have asked Andrew what the most important thing about being a police officer was, he would say protecting the innocent from harm and being the barrier of strength and accountability against the guilty… even if he had to stay on late and buy another kebab from the notorious kebab van that he loved to visit.

“Andrew joined the police force when he was 19 years old. I don’t think he felt totally contented until he joined Roads Policing.

“He began to thrive more than ever, whether he drove alone or had some company he soon made a name for himself as one of the most productive and motivated officers in Thames Valley Police.

“I wish more than you could ever know that I wasn’t standing up here accepting this on behalf of Andrew, I wish in so many ways that he had been a little less brave.

“But then he wouldn’t be the amazing person that he was.

“The silent protector going about his job without expectation or recognition.”

“I do want to thank you for this heartwarming show of appreciation to Andrew for all that he gave.

“If one thing is for certain it is the unbreakable bond between officers.

“I know deep down in my heart that Andrew had extreme faith in his roads policing team and all that he worked with.”

Henry Long, 18, from Mortimer, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Pc Harper and admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike, but denies murder.

Mr Apter said: “Every day police officers run towards the unknown, putting themselves in harm’s way and risking their own safety to protect others.

“When one of us falls, their loss is felt by all of us in the police family. But we remember with pride, their courage, selflessness and dedication to duty.

“These are the qualities we associate with Andrew. He is a hero who will never be forgotten.”

A 17-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be identified, entered not guilty pleas to Pc Harper’s manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.

Previously, another 17-year-old boy had entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal.

Thomas King, 21, from Basingstoke, had admitted conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

The three teenagers are due to face a six-week trial at the Old Bailey from March 9.

(Picture courtesy of the Police Federation of England and Wales)