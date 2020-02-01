Community lottery £8k windfall for local good causes

TWELVE local good causes have benefitted from a split of nearly £8,000 from the West Berkshire Lottery Community Fund.

Since West Berkshire Council launched the lottery scheme in March 2019, 50p from every £1 ticket sold has gone directly to local good causes, with a further 10p going into the community fund.

The community fund allows one-off grants to be made to lottery causes, in addition to the income each cause raises from ticket sales.

This funding is awarded for specific projects by an independent panel on the council’s behalf.

Good causes successfully secured additional funding to go towards new equipment, staff training and providing extra services.

Time to Talk West Berkshire was awarded £432 towards assessment costs at its Newbury premises to enable it to carry out assessments for young people and provide them with counselling.

This will ensure more than 300 young people a year will be assessed within two weeks of contact.

Time to Talk manager Luisa Rayner said: “We were delighted to receive funding from the West Berkshire Lottery, which will be invaluable in supporting us to offer counselling services to young people in need in West Berkshire.

“The funds will enable us to offer assessments to six clients a week, ensuring that all young people are assessed within an average two weeks from joining our waiting list.

“Thank you so much.”

Swings & Smiles £500 will go towards new specialist sensory equipment to allow children who may not usually be able to access play activities the chance to join in with their peers.

Swings & Smiles charity director Laura Lewis said: “We were thrilled to have been awarded this funding from the West Berkshire Lottery to allow us to purchase some specialist sensory equipment.

“Many of the children that come to play at Swings & Smiles struggle to access play activities and the opportunity to join in with their peers... we have benefited hugely from being a good cause both in terms of this funding and the ongoing support we receive each month and would encourage people to get involved and help make a difference to small organisations like Swings & Smiles.”

Brimpton Primary School will purchase new musical equipment and cover travel expenses for a massed choir event at the O2 in January after being awarded £1,750.

Citizens Advice West Berkshire put their £750 towards specialist training for staff and volunteers to help them support victims of domestic violence.

The Friends of Chilton Foliat School (£500) have plans to extend their early years outdoor area and create an interactive garden for pupils at the school.

Lambourn Riding for the Disabled Association (£234) is purchasing a new Junior Riding Games Kit that will help young riders at its four weekly sessions, which is also part of the Riding for the Disabled curriculum.

Newbury Spring Festival has received £1,000 to pay for rehearsal room hire and an accompanist for its 70-strong Newbury Festival Chorus, to help prepare for one of the largest concerts in the festival’s programme.

New Life (Special Care Babies) will be using £300 to help purchase extra equipment to allow families with multiple premature and Neonatal births to be supported and accommodated together.

Flag DV is using its £900 to support the continuing professional training of staff to meet the needs of groups such as men, ethnic minority communities and older survivors of domestic violence.

As part of its Developing Community Outreach Programme, City Arts, Newbury, will put its £500 towards providing free 10-week arts and craft courses for elderly and isolated people in West Berkshire.

The Inkpen Memorial Playing Field Trust (IMPFT) is putting the £500 it receieved towards the construction of a woodland playground which will provide an area where children can be active and learn about their surroundings.

Community hub The Purley Sports and Social Club (£256) has plans to upgrade the security, not only to its premises but also for the members who rely on the facility the club provides them with.

Council vice-chairman and lottery panel chairman Clive Hooker (Con, Downlands) said: “The council recognises the vital contribution the voluntary sector makes across West Berkshire.

“Working with the voluntary sector is a priority in the West Berkshire Council strategy, making the district a greater place to live, work and learn.

“We are thrilled for the good causes who secured additional resources through the community fund and for the 113 good causes who continue to raise funds through the lottery ensuring that they can continue to provide these invaluable services to their communities.

“A big thank you must also go to their supporters, who have ensured that by playing weekly, the lottery looks set to raise over £60,000 for the community.”