Bread & Beyond celebrates first birthday

A bakery established by Prior’s Court School to provide young autistic people with specialist baking skills and employment marked its first anniversary on Saturday.

Bread & Beyond has enjoyed great success, cultivating relationships with a variety of local businesses.

It supplies bread and savouries to such organisations as Downe House School, Hog & Hedge café, Casey Fields Farm Shop and Yattendon Village Stores.

Since its opening – an event attended by Great British Bake-Off semi-finalist Briony Williams – Bread & Beyond has sold 860 loaves of sourdough bread and 530 olive flutes.

The bakery provides full-time employment for eight young people with autism and other learning difficulties.

Fifty other people – not all affiliated to Prior’s Court – have enjoyed taster sessions at the facility in Hermitage.

The venture earned Best Local Stand in the food hall at the Royal County of Berkshire Show.

Management hope Bread & Beyond will soon be able to offer an accredited baking course.

Artisan bakery manager Dylan Needham said: “It has been a hugely productive first year for Bread & Beyond, but we are very much still at the beginning of our journey.

“Many of our first ‘batch’ of trainee bakers have now moved on from Prior’s Court, but we are delighted to hear the skills they have developed with us – and at Prior’s Court as a whole – are now being used.

“Over the coming months, the aim is to build on these successes by partnering with more local businesses and introducing more young people to the bakery, providing them with vital skills which will help them to gain employment.”