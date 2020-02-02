New hydrotherapy pool could be coming to Newbury

PLANS to build a state-of-the-art community hydrotherapy pool in Newbury are still in the pipeline.

Seven years after the idea was first floated, West Berkshire Therapy Centre (WBTC) has identified what it thinks is a suitable site for the £850,000 facility.

Having been turned down by “numerous other landowners”, it has now asked Newbury Town Council if it can have half an acre of land at Fifth Road, close to Newbury Athletics Club.

Hydrotherapy is physiotherapy in a warm water environment, and is said to help to reduce pain and improve mobility.

"We know that will relieve pressure on Newbury's health and social care system.

At a policy and resources meeting last Monday, WBTC trustee John Holt gave a presentation to Newbury town councillors, where he outlined the benefits the scheme would bring.

Mr Holt said hydrotherapy “has a range of benefits which could help those with Alzheimer’s, cancer, MS, arthritis, people in stretchers and people in wheelchairs.”

As a result, Mr Holt said it would lead to "less GP appointments, less medication, less hospitalisation, less early retirement, less disability benefits and people leading more happy and fulfilled lives."

He warned: “There was a health and social care time bomb ticking over the whole of the country and that time bomb is hitting over Newbury and West Berkshire.

“We have an aging population, there are increasing levels of disability, there's a shortage of doctors.

“There is pressure on the NHS, pressure on social care, there is an increasing need for self-care and there is a need for creative solutions to take this on."

Mr Holt said he was looking for the town council’s help because: “We have asked every significant landowner repeatedly for seven or eight years.

“The problem is finding a landowner who is willing to entertain that this is for community benefit.”

There are currently three successful community pools in England - in Peterborough, Cambridge and Swindon.

"What we are offering to Newbury council is to have the local population say the council is doing the right thing for the local community."

Councillor Sue Farrant said the benefits of the scheme were obvious, but questioned how the £850,000 was likely to be raised.

Mr Holt replied: “For a long time we have been in conversation with Greenham Trust, they generally encouraged us to find the land and at which point they would then consider to what extend they could support us.

“They have indicated they would be prepared to consider supporting us in a reasonably substantial manner.”

The town council’s deputy leader Olivia Lewis asked why they were turned down by Thatcham Hospital as it was “such an obvious place to have it.”

Mr Holt replied: “It is very difficult for me to explain the minds of the NHS.

“To sum it up, really what they said is that they need to retain the land next to the hospital for future long term unspecified NHS use.

“What we are saying is if we work next to the hospital and have an arrangement with the NHS we could make that facility available for NHS use as many hours as they want.”

He added: “Another part of their answer is being they are not happy with the thought of a charity operating next to a hospital because the public may think we are providing an NHS service.”

Lib Dem councillor Erik Pattenden raised the issue of a home lacrosse match which takes place on the Fifth Road field on Saturdays, adding: “That end of Fifth Road is always busy with cars.

“This is a particular problem.”

Council leader Martin Colston said: “We’re not in a position to say yes or no today.

“What we need to vote on is to give the officers the authority to do some further investigation as to whether Fifth Road is the appropriate site.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of doing just that.

The council’s chief executive, Hugh Peacocke, confirmed: "If we are to dispose of this land we would have to agree terms and conditions with the promoters and then we would have to consult with the public. We would then have to come back to this committee with proposals."

If approved, the 50 square metre pool would be open 31 hours a week and cost £850,000 to construct.

Mr Holt said the facility could be used by the whole community and not just those with mobility issues.

This would include baby swimming, aqua aerobics and sports training.

West Berkshire Therapy Centre opened a specialised therapy gym in Thatcham six years ago and currently helping more than 500 disabled clients a year improve their mobility.

Estimated that more than 250 people a week will be using the facility once built.

Mr Holt said the place that we would like to be is right next to the Thatcham Community Hospital, but have been turned down four times in writing.

“We have talked to several, numerous landowners over a long period of time

Matter of affordability, location, environmental questions.