Man dies following road accident in Grazeley

A MAN has died after a fatal road traffic collision in West Berkshire.

A red Vauxhall Astra collided with a house in Mortimer Road, Grazeley, at 10.24pm on Thursday, January 30.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital but has since passed away.

A male passenger of the Astra, also in his twenties, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

The police are appealing for witnesses.

Senior investigating officer, detective sergeant Tony Jenkins, said: “Sadly a man has died following this road traffic collision and my thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.

“His family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision or any drivers in the vicinity of Mortimer Road and Mereoak Lane to please come forward.

“Furthermore, I would also ask residents and motorists who may have CCTV of the local area or any dash-cam footage to please check to see if it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference 43200034463.”