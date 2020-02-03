Eleven-year-old boy hit by car in Burghfield

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer
Mon, 03 Feb 2020
AN eleven-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Burghfield this morning (Mon).
The collision, between the car and the youngster, happened on the Reading Road just before 8am.
The South Central Ambulance Service said: "Fortunately the boy appears to have escaped injury but has been taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further assessment."
