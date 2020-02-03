Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer

It's fast and furious at Greenham Common.

The common and its former missile bunkers have featured in a trailer for Fast and Furious 9.

Stars of the Hollywood blockbuster franchise – featuring Vin Diesel and Nathalie Emmanuel – were spotted at Newbury Rugby Club last August, where the trailers for the cast and crew were stationed.

Part of the film was shot at the former Ground Launch Cruise Missile Alert and Maintenance Area (GAMA) site.

The trailer also features a control tower, although a very different building to the one at Greenham which now houses a café and visitor centre.

Greenham's brief appearance in the trailer begins at 2:12.

Fast and Furious 9 will be released on May 22.

The cinematic appearance of the common and bunkers in Fast and Furious 9 follows their use in Star Wars: The Force Awakens – where they served as the Resistance base.