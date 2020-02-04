Nominations open for Thatcham Civic Awards 2020

Nominations are open for the Thatcham Town Council Civic Awards 2020.

The awards are presented to individuals or groups in recognition of the work they do for the benefit of the community of Thatcham.

Each year a maximum of three Gold Awards are presented and town mayor Mike Cole will bestow them at his civic reception in May.

Previous winners have included individuals, community groups and charitable organisations.

In 2017, a group presentation was made to Iain Dunn, Leo Pieri and Brian Woodham, who have been active members of Thatcham Flood Forum since its inception in 2008 and worked tirelessly for the benefit of the residents, through raising awareness, providing information to residents and seeking funding for implementation of the Surface Water Management Plan for Thatcham.

In 2018, the headteacher of Kennet School, Paul Dick, was awarded for his service to the school and the wider community in a range of voluntary roles for over 29 years.

In 2019, The Rosemary Appeal was acknowledged for its significant contribution to Thatcham’s community by securing funding and public support for new units at the West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The team behind The Rosemary Appeal had raised more than £5m to build and fit out renal dialysis and cancer care units saving patients and their families from having to travel many miles to access these services in neighbouring towns and counties.

Mr Cole urged people to “get nominating as there are some amazing people working behind the scenes in Thatcham’s community and this is the perfect opportunity to give them the recognition that they deserve”.

Nomination forms are available at www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk or by calling the town council office on (01635) 863592.

Nominations must be submitted by Friday, April 3.