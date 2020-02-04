Top-class ranking for St Gabriel's School

ST GABRIEL’S schools are celebrating being awarded the highest ranking from inspectors.

They were given the highest possible rating of excellent in all categories by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

The ISI is responsible for rating independent schools across the UK.

Sandleford Nursery was also inspected and gained the top rating of outstanding in all areas.

The ISI visited St Gabriel’s in November 2019 and said: “The quality of the pupils’ academic and personal development is excellent.”

Principal Ricki Smith said: “The inspection rating has delighted everyone and is a tribute to our staff, pupils and parents.

“To have received such a tremendous endorsement, it is clear that St Gabriel’s raison d’etre was obvious to inspectors.

“The excellent rapport in the classroom and focus on all-round balance, enables our pupils to make the most of their learning to achieve success, which is so important in education today.”

Inspectors said that the level of pastoral care was exemplary, which was central in creating the “happy and secure environment which is a significant feature of St Gabriel’s”.

Pupils said they felt as though they had a voice and the school council was a highly-effective vehicle for their communication.

Sandleford Nursery said that children’s personal development was outstanding and that practitioners were “highly effective in preparing children for life in modern Britain by enabling them to make decisions and follow rules”.

Mr Smith added: “It is gratifying to know that the hard work and commitment of the staff and pupils shone through for the inspectors, as it does for me, throughout the academic year. I could not be more proud.”