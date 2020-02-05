Fundraiser for Hermitage Village Hall

Hermitage residents are aiming to raise funds to complete an unfinished section of their village hall.

The current building was opened in 2015, but lack of funds meant the smaller hall was never completed.

The hall was intended to host a range of community workshops and events, particularly educational activities.

The preschool still use the larger hall, meaning that other parts of the community do not have a facilty available to them to run community events and services during weekdays term time.

Now, the Hermitage Village Hall Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) is fundraising to complete the project to allow the preschool to move into the smaller hall and free up the larger hall, which is increasingly in demand for daytime community events, particularly at a time when the village is still growing due to new housing developments.

Village Hall Committee chairwoman Margaret Roberts said: “We are very keen to move this project forward, but raising upwards of £30,000 is proving a great challenge.

“Fundraising events are one way of raising money, and we want to involve the whole community in this by staging events that appeal to a wide range of ages and interests.

“For this we need the help and participation of more people concerned with the community and environment in which they live.”

Donations can be made via the Good Exchange at https://bit.ly/37NvReQ and money raised will be match-funded by the Greenham Trust.

So far, just over £3,500 has been raised towards the £36,484 target.