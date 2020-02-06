Greased lightnin' at Park House School

Park House School pupils staged a sell-out production of Grease last week.

The musical drew upon talent from across the school, with pupils aged from 12 to 18 taking roles.

Some performers doubled as musicians, taking to the stage with their instruments.

This is the second Park House production of Grease, and tickets for the show – performed at Arlington Arts – sold out in November.

Park House headteacher Derek Peaple said: “This joyous production wonderfully captured the spirit of our school community.

“The talent, passion and enthusiasm of the student cast, inspired by such a creative staff production team, was truly special.

“I am so proud of them all.”

The school’s head of drama, Hannah Baron, said: “Words alone cannot describe how proud I am of the students involved in last week’s production of Grease.

“The talent demonstrated on stage has been described by audiences as being up there with the West End and I couldn’t agree more.

“They have been a joy to work with from start to finish and I hope they have enjoyed it as much as I have.”