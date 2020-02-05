Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Speedo Mick's Newbury odyssey

Internet sensation stopped over in West Berks as part of charity trek

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Speedo Mick's Newbury odyssey

Everton fan Michael Cullen – who is walking the length and breadth of Britain wearing nothing but a pair of Speedos – arrived in West Berkshire on Wednesday.

Mr Cullen – nicknamed ‘Speedo Mick’ – set off from John O’Groats at the end of last year.

He intends to journey down to Land’s End in Cornwall, a trek spanning the entirety of Scotland and England.

He has set a fundraising target of £250,000 for the feat, and fans across the country have already donated more than £170,000.

All proceeds will go towards Leave the Light On, an organisation dedicated to combating loneliness and disadvantage.

Speedo Mick’s quirky demeanour, as well as the epic scale of his charity endeavours, have earned him a large social media following.

As part of the West Berkshire stretch of his journey, he passed through Aldermaston Wharf, Woolhampton, Thatcham, Benham Hill, Newbury, Speen and Stockcross.

By his own estimate, he walks the equivalent of a marathon every day.

Mr Cullen said: “People are being lovely.

“In these places, I get to stop a lot more.

“I’ve only got 260 miles left, but we’ve done over 1000 miles, because I’ve gone to places I shouldn’t have gone to.

“I got in yesterday just before it got dark – that’s the first time I’ve done that on the whole walk.”

To donate to Speedo Mick’s cause, visit tinyurl.com/rewonmw

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Man dies following road accident in Grazeley

Man dies following road accident in West Berkshire

Eleven-year-old boy hit by car in Burghfield

Eleven-year-old boy hit by car in Burghfield

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33