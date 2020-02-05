Speedo Mick's Newbury odyssey

Everton fan Michael Cullen – who is walking the length and breadth of Britain wearing nothing but a pair of Speedos – arrived in West Berkshire on Wednesday.

Mr Cullen – nicknamed ‘Speedo Mick’ – set off from John O’Groats at the end of last year.

He intends to journey down to Land’s End in Cornwall, a trek spanning the entirety of Scotland and England.

He has set a fundraising target of £250,000 for the feat, and fans across the country have already donated more than £170,000.

All proceeds will go towards Leave the Light On, an organisation dedicated to combating loneliness and disadvantage.

Speedo Mick’s quirky demeanour, as well as the epic scale of his charity endeavours, have earned him a large social media following.

As part of the West Berkshire stretch of his journey, he passed through Aldermaston Wharf, Woolhampton, Thatcham, Benham Hill, Newbury, Speen and Stockcross.

By his own estimate, he walks the equivalent of a marathon every day.

Mr Cullen said: “People are being lovely.

“In these places, I get to stop a lot more.

“I’ve only got 260 miles left, but we’ve done over 1000 miles, because I’ve gone to places I shouldn’t have gone to.

“I got in yesterday just before it got dark – that’s the first time I’ve done that on the whole walk.”

To donate to Speedo Mick’s cause, visit tinyurl.com/rewonmw