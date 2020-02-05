Tribute paid to Thatcham woman who died in collision

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Thatcham have paid tribute.

Josephine Pinnock died when she was struck by a silver BMW on Henwick Lane at around 5pm on December 16, 2019.

In a tribute released today her family said: “Our much loved mother and grandmother Josephine Pinnock was tragically killed following a road traffic collision on 16 December 2019 whilst she was walking her dog Buzz, on Henwick Lane.

“She was an energetic 75-year-old, living with her partner in Thatcham. She led a very full and vital life, full of family, hobbies and travel and was a popular lady in the community.

“She was the centre of a very large and close knit family and we are heartbroken. She was taken from us in such a terrible, unnecessary and sudden way and it has shattered our lives.

“We are making a personal appeal to anyone who might have witnessed the accident or have any information they feel might relevant.

“If there is anybody that was near Henwick Lane, Thatcham on 16 December around 5pm and feels they may have any information that might help the police with their inquiry, we would be grateful if they could call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43190392694.”

Investigating officer Sergeant Ryan Seager said: "I would urge any motorists in the area at the time this happened to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist us with the investigation.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference URN 892 16/12/19."

Mrs Pinnock's dog, a Corgi cross Jack Russell Terrier called Buzz, went missing after the incident but has since been found.