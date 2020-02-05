Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Police appeal following indecent exposure

Man believed to have "vital information" on January 16 incident

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Police appeal following indecent exposure

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an indecent exposure incident in Newbury.

The authorities believe he may have information about the incident, which took place at around 9.20am on Thursday, January 16, when a man exposed himself to a pair of teenage girls at a premises in Andover Road.

Investigating officer Pc Aaron Trafford said: “We are working closely with the community as this investigation is progressing.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured in this image as we think he could have important information with regards to this incident.

“If you think this could be you or someone you know, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around Andover Road on that morning and may have seen something unusual.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting 43200017210.

“If you would prefer to remain completely anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Man dies following road accident in Grazeley

Man dies following road accident in West Berkshire

Eleven-year-old boy hit by car in Burghfield

Eleven-year-old boy hit by car in Burghfield

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33