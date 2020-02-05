Police appeal following indecent exposure

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an indecent exposure incident in Newbury.

The authorities believe he may have information about the incident, which took place at around 9.20am on Thursday, January 16, when a man exposed himself to a pair of teenage girls at a premises in Andover Road.

Investigating officer Pc Aaron Trafford said: “We are working closely with the community as this investigation is progressing.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured in this image as we think he could have important information with regards to this incident.

“If you think this could be you or someone you know, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around Andover Road on that morning and may have seen something unusual.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting 43200017210.

“If you would prefer to remain completely anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”