IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, council tax is to rise again.

Also in this week's paper, a former Army colonel suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) pulled out a knife in Newbury town centre, a court has heard.

Meanwhile, self-harm rates among young people across three councils have risen to be above the national average. 

In other news, the council's net income from parking charges has fallen. 

In Hungerford news, residents fear an arsonist is on the loose following a spate of mysterious car fires.

On the Thatcham pages, councillors cool off on Orcas.

On the Hampshire pages, the stepdaughter of a Baughurst man who died after being knocked unconscious outside a pub is raising money in his memory.

And on the village page, a new state-of-the-art business has opened in Yattendon. 

