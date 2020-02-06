Thatcham school hosting STEM fair

A THATCHAM school is holding a science fair to spark children’s imaginations.

Francis Baily School and its parent teacher association are bringing a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fair to Thatcham.

The school said: “This is a one-of-a-kind event with the aim to increase awareness of STEM education and inspire children towards STEM subjects through play.”

The event is taking place at the start of science week on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5pm, and is open to the whole community.

Funded by the Royal Society of Chemistry, the fair will let children conduct experiments with groups and companies including Xtrac, National Air Traffic Services, Pepsico, Heartstart Thatcham, BBOWT and Newbury Astronomical Society.

Activities are suitable for children aged four to 11 and a barbecue and refreshments will be available on the day.

A raffle will also be held with prizes including a hoverboard, Amazon fire tablet, Amazon Echo dot and a telescope.

Headteacher Yvonne Standing said: "Francis Baily are very excited to be the first primary school in West Berkshire to host a STEM fair!

"The fair aims to introduce the children to a range of interesting and diverse people within STEM industries and to get them to engage in learning through exciting, hands-on activities. We hope that the day will help to broaden young children's aspirations for their future careers."

Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/francisbailystem

Tickets cost £6 per child and is free for accompanying adults.

All proceeds will be used to purchase STEM equipment for each year group.