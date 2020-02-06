Appeal for witnesses to collision in Newbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a stolen vehicle, suspected to be involved in burglaries.

The stolen blue BMW 318i with the partial registration number RJ52 was in collision with a brown Ford C-Max in Wash Water at the junction with Andover Road around 2.58pm on Friday, January 31.

The BMW was stolen during a burglary in the early hours of the morning and police suspect it has been used in two other burglaries.

The driver of the Ford C-Max, a woman aged in her 40s, suffered a head injury and a male passenger in his 30s suffered a shoulder injury, but they did not require hospital treatment.

Three men, all white and aged in their mid 20s and wearing black hooded tops ran from the vehicle south towards Hampshire.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Tench, based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this collision or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident, to make contact with police.

“Anyone with any information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200035427 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”