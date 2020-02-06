Storm Ciara to hit Berkshire this weekend in yellow weather warning

Gusts of up to 80mph are set to batter the UK as Storm Ciara arrives this weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued which currently covers the entire country and is in force from 6pm on Saturday evening and all day Sunday until midnight.

Storm Ciara can be expected to bring a range of disruption which may affect some power supplies and transport services.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "An extremely strong jet stream flowing from North America will be steering a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK at least into the middle of next week.



"The relative predictability of this pattern has provided an early warning and has given us the certainty to be able to name this storm four days ahead."

The system currently developing in the North Atlantic will bring strong winds and heavy rain across the whole of the UK through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

Wind gusts will widely reach 50-60mph across many inland areas. The strongest gusts in exposed locations could reach 80mph, particularly in the North West.

In the wake of Storm Ciara, conditions will remain unsettled across the UK, it will turn colder with the chance of wintry showers and ice in some parts. It will also remain very windy.