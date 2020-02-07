'Revenge porn' case adjourned again

A NEWBURY man convicted of a ‘revenge porn’ offence has persuaded a court to postpone sentencing again.

David John Morris, of Gaywood Drive, had initially denied disclosing private photographs and films of a sexual nature without the consent of his victim, harassing a woman by breaking a restraining order and two counts of assaulting a woman by beating her.

But last November he changed his mind and admitted all the offences, which were committed in Newbury between May and September 2019.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on the 35-year-old and released him on conditional bail.

But since then he has twice failed to meet with probation officers.

On the first occasion, Mr Morris said he was too frightened of reprisals to keep an appointment.

Meanwhile, another hearing was adjourned because Mr Morris was taken ill and needed hospital treatment.

On the second occasion, when Mr Morris was due to meet probation officers to help them prepare the reports, he told Reading Magistrates’ Court last Thursday that he had mistaken the day of the appointment.

He was once more released on unconditional bail and again told to comply with the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

Mr Morris is now due to be sentenced in March.