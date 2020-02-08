Cancer support event at West Berks Brewery

The Cancer Wellbeing Centre – a charity helping those affected by the disease – held an informal day of brewing and beer-tasting at West Berkshire Brewery recently.

The event was intended for men, but women could also take part.

Participants were given a tour and could brew their own beer.

As part of its Feel-Good Project, the wellbeing centre runs workshops and activity days aimed at entertaining and empowering men suffering from cancer, as well as those whose partners have been diagnosed.

So far, it has hosted six events, although the one at West Berkshire Brewery was the first staged outside Woolhampton.

Accountant Helen Noakes founded the centre following her father’s death in 2017.

David Noakes died following a battle with cancer and the charity was formed in his memory.

Ms Noakes said: “As well as supporting people with a diagnosis of cancer, the project supports people who have loved ones with cancer.

“So far, the project has supported husbands, wives, children and parents, all of whom have been affected by cancer due to a loved ones diagnosis.

“All of the events are run free-of-charge and the project relies on the kind donations from individuals, as well as support from local businesses, such as the West Berkshire Brewery and local accountancy firm Dead Simple Accounting.”

The centre intends to branch out with new initiatives.

Over the next few months, it will launch a Wig Library, loaning wigs to women suffering from hair loss as a result of chemotherapy.

This is to spare cancer patients the short-term costs of purchasing a custom wig, which are often exorbitant.

To learn more about the centre and its projects, visit www.thecancerwellbeingcentre.co.uk