Yattendon fitness centre stages epic opening

Gecko Fitness has opened a state-of-the-art fitness centre in Yattendon.

The inaugural open day was attended by Swindon-based boxing champions Luke ‘The Duke’ Watkins and Ryan Martin.

Visitors were able to test the new equipment, talk to the celebrity guests and participate in a raffle.

Refreshments were served by local café The Pantry.

The gym is located at Gecko’s Frilsham Home Farm headquarters.

Mr Watkins said: “It’s a fantastic facility, but beyond that the coaching and expertise are second to none.

“As a boxer, it’s great to be able to bring a scientific approach to what I do.

“We need more of that in the sport.

“In the short time I’ve been coming here I’ve already seen great improvements.

“Gecko is a great place to train and the people are fantastic.”

Gecko Fitness performance director Aynsley Fry said: “I started Gecko Fitness in the year 2000 and I’m proud that, two decades later, we have this brilliant facility and devoted and skilled team.

“But we would be nothing without our clients.

“We are so grateful to work with all the great people who make up the Gecko community.”

For information on the new facilities, visit geckofitness.com