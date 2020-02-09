Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Flood alert issued for West Berkshire

Environment Agency monitoring River Lambourn

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

flood

A flood alert has been issued for the River Lambourn. 

The Environment Agency put out the warning for the river, and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn to Newbury, this evening following today's heavy rain.

The warning says that property flooding is not currently expected.

"River levels in the upper River Lambourn have been rising in response to the heavy rain today and are forecast to continue rising until tomorrow morning. Therefore, flooding of roads and farmland is possible later this evening 09/02/20, especially in Lambourn and Eastbury.

"Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. Water levels are not forecast to reach property thresholds".

The agency said that it was closely monitoring the situation.

Incident response staff will be in the area checking Eastbury flood defences.

The district felt the effects of Storm Ciara today, with strong gusts and driving rain. Firefighters were called to a lightning strike in one village.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Speedo Mick's Newbury odyssey

Speedo Mick's Newbury odyssey

Tribute paid to Thatcham woman who died in collision

Tribute paid to Thatcham woman who died in collision

Newbury Greggs is best in the country

Newbury Greggs is best in the country

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33