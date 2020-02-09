Flood alert issued for West Berkshire

A flood alert has been issued for the River Lambourn.

The Environment Agency put out the warning for the river, and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn to Newbury, this evening following today's heavy rain.

The warning says that property flooding is not currently expected.

"River levels in the upper River Lambourn have been rising in response to the heavy rain today and are forecast to continue rising until tomorrow morning. Therefore, flooding of roads and farmland is possible later this evening 09/02/20, especially in Lambourn and Eastbury.

"Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. Water levels are not forecast to reach property thresholds".

The agency said that it was closely monitoring the situation.

Incident response staff will be in the area checking Eastbury flood defences.

The district felt the effects of Storm Ciara today, with strong gusts and driving rain. Firefighters were called to a lightning strike in one village.