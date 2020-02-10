Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Rail delays between Reading and Newbury

Trees down following Storm Ciara

There are delays to train services between Reading and Newbury this morning.  

A tree has blocked the line and Great Western Railway has said that services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed.

The disruption is expected until 09.30am. 

Until then, Reading buses services jetBlack 1: Newbury (Wharf), Thatcham (Cropper Close), Midgham, Aldermaston, Theale (The Crown), Reading (Station), are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

GWR also said that some alterations had been caused by train crews being unavailable after working past their scheduled hours last night.

