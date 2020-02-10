Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

John Lewis tight-lipped over store closure plans

National chain has branch in Parkway Shopping centre

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

John Lewis tight-lipped over future of Newbury store

JOHN Lewis is remaining tight-lipped over its upcoming store closure plans. 

In an article published in The Guardian last week, Sharon White, the new chair of the John Lewis Partnership – which owns Waitrose and John Lewis – warned that there would be store closures and job losses.

When asked today (Monday) to confirm or deny whether the Newbury store at the Parkway Shopping centre was likely to be affected, a spokesperson for John Lewis said: "We haven't made any comment beyond confirming that the quotes are accurate." 

