Nadia takes on £1,000 task in memory of her stepfather

THE stepdaughter of a Baughurst man who died after being knocked unconscious outside a pub is raising money in his memory.

Fifty-three-year-old Peter Bradfield suffered a fatal head injury following the incident outside The Cricketers – now known as the Do Drop Inn – in Heath End Road, Baughurst, in December 2018 .

He was knocked unconscious from a punch and hit his head on the ground, suffering a large brain haemorrhage.

Mr Bradfield was taken to hospital, but died two days later.

His stepdaughter, Nadia Purtill, is now taking on a series of challenges to raise money for One Punch UK and Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice – the latter in memory of family friend Pam Loveridge who died from cancer in 2016.

Over the next 12 months, Miss Purtill will tackle the Spartan Run, the National Three Peaks challenge, a 400ft bungee jump and the 10km Chase the Moon run at the Olympic Park.

And Miss Purtill won’t be having any celebratory drinks either – as she goes alcohol-free for the entire year.

The 24-year-old said the challenges were a way for her to take control over her life after losing her stepfather.

She said: “I think with everything that was out of our control with the situation, and throughout the year after losing Pete, we all struggled and I went into a bit of depression.

“When I came into the new year, I just thought I wanted to raise awareness for this kind of situation.

“I’m 24 and go out and have a drink, but you don’t realise how much a single moment can change your life.

“Whilst doing the challenges, I wanted to get in control of my own life and do things that can keep me focused while helping other people.”

While Miss Purtill is aiming to raise £1,000 for the two charities – with the proceeds split between them – she is also hoping to get people to stop for a moment and think about the potential consequences of their actions.

“The main thing is having control over yourself,” she said.

“While I’m doing these challenges and pushing myself, I’d like people to stop for a minute and take ownership of what they are doing.

“I don’t think that guy woke up and wanted to kill Pete, but a split second is all it takes.”

To donate to her cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bxch6