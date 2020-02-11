New category for Newbury's Civic Awards

NOMINATIONS are now open for this year’s Newbury Civic Awards.

The awards celebrate achievements, honour volunteers and recognise those who make a difference in the community.

They seek to highlight selfless work done by members of the community, such as helping elderly neighbours, running a youth or support group, or fundraising for a charity.

Alongside the three regular awards – the Newbury Civic Award, the Newbury Town Business Civic Award and the Newbury Young Persons Civic Award – a new environmental award will be launched this year.

It is aimed at those in the community whose work benefits the local environment.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe said: “We are really proud that Newbury Town Council have included the new category.

“We look forward to seeing the individuals, organisations and projects that are put forward for the new award which make Newbury a more environmentally friendly place to live.”

The winners of the 2019 awards were Terry and Maureen Dummett, Lily-May Fisher and the Newbury Weekly News.

The Dummetts received the Newbury Town Civic Award in recognition of their free time given to increase safety for the community in Wash Common over the past 30 years and their activity with the Neighbourhood Watch.

Lily-May Fisher won the Young Persons Civic Award for caring for her mother, dealing with adult issues and taking on responsibilities well beyond her years.

The Newbury Weekly News won the Newbury Town Business Civic Award for championing The Rosemary Appeal to successfully raise £5.4m, supporting the Newbury Soup Kitchen and for running the Over 80s’ Parcel Fund.

Nomination forms for all four Civic Awards can be collected from the town hall, or call (01635) 35486 and they can be posted or emailed to you.

The closing date for nominations to be received is Sunday, March 15, and the presentation of the awards will take place on the evening of Wednesday, April 1.