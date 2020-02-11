Storm Dennis set to hit West Berkshire on Saturday

STORM Dennis is set to batter West Berkshire this weekend.

Just days after Storm Ciara caused widespread disruption across the district, residents are being warned to expect more extreme weather on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Saturday and a separate warning for rain across parts of the South East – including West Berkshire – on Sunday.

It has warned of the potential for damage to buildings, power cuts and flooding.

It also says there is also the possibility of road, rail, air and ferry services being affected.



