Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Storm Dennis set to hit West Berkshire on Saturday

Met Office has put weather warnings in place for wind and rain

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Storm Dennis expected to hit West Berkshire on Saturday

STORM Dennis is set to batter West Berkshire this weekend.

Just days after Storm Ciara caused widespread disruption across the district, residents are being warned to expect more extreme weather on Saturday and Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Saturday and a separate warning for rain across parts of the South East – including West Berkshire – on Sunday.

It has warned of the potential for damage to buildings, power cuts and flooding.

It also says there is also the possibility of road, rail, air and ferry services being affected.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

John Lewis tight-lipped over store closure plans

John Lewis tight-lipped over future of Newbury store

Thatcham pub to be auctioned again

Thatcham pub to be auctioned again

Newbury Greggs is best in the country

Newbury Greggs is best in the country

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33