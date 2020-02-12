Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Single parent drove while disqualified

Life had 'spiralled out of control' court hears

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A SINGLE parent whose life had spiralled out of control was caught driving while disqualified.

But the 43-year-old told Reading Magistrates’ Court that he had been unaware of the disqualification after falling on hard times.

A formerly prosperous painter and decorator, Ryan Roderick Stritch had lost his home and had not read the letter which would have informed him his licence had been revoked, the court heard. 

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said police officers were alerted to the fact that Mr Stritch was disqualified when they stopped his Vauxhall Vectra on London Road, Newbury, on December 13 last year.

Mr Stritch, of West Street, Newbury, admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Catherine Brymer, defending, said her client had become a full-time single parent but had struggled with the rent.

She added: “He was evicted for not paying some installments and for six months he had nowhere to live.”

Meanwhile the children had to move back with their mother, the court heard.

Mrs Brymer said her client had been banned under the penalty points ‘totting up’ procedure but that he didn’t receive the letter informing him because he had no home at the time.

More bad luck was in store.

Mrs Bymer went on: “The first he knew was when the police officer pulled him over.

“Then his vehicle was seized and he couldn’t afford to pay the recovery fee – so the vehicle was scrapped.”

She pointed out that there had been no issues with the way Mr Stritch had been driving.

Magistrates told Mr Stritch he had clearly got himself “in a bit of a pickle” and agreed not to impose any further period of disqualification.

Instead, they added six penalty points to his licence and fined him £180. In addition, Mr Stritch was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £32. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

John Lewis tight-lipped over store closure plans

John Lewis tight-lipped over future of Newbury store

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

West Berkshire feeling effects of Storm Ciara

Thatcham pub to be auctioned again

Thatcham pub to be auctioned again

New initiative to make A34 safer

New initiative to make A34 safer

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33