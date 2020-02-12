Laura's year of success with Mums in Business networking group

A WOOLTON Hill woman is celebrating a year of success for a business networking group she set up for mums in Newbury.

Mother-of-two Laura Maton founded the Newbury branch of the international Mums in Business Association a year ago following her own experiences in business.

The association is for mothers and women who run their own companies and gives them an opportunity to network in a relaxed environment while learning new business skills.

Mrs Maton – who ran The Bull Pub in Stanford Dingley with her husband Andy before moving to Greenacres, Woolton Hill, and launching a separate money-saving venture – said she had realised how effective local networking events could be while setting up her new business.

She said: “It can be lonely running your own business venture – especially when you’re a mum at home with young children.

“The aim of the group is to provide a support network of like-minded people who can pass on knowledge or just be there to lend an ear.

“Every month we have a guest speaker who shares insights and tips, whether that’s for goal setting, social media strategy, marketing or general business running advice.

“The main element that brings the group together is that the events are child-friendly.

“We’re all women who understand children need the freedom to play, talk, snack and even tantrum.

“The group has been running for 12 months now, however we’re always accepting new members.

“Even if you don’t have a business, but are interested to come along for ideas and inspiration, we’d love to get to know you.”

Mrs Maton is looking for guest speakers in 2020 to go along to the group and share their business skills, talents, advice and knowledge.

It’s free to become a member of Mums in Business Association in Newbury.

You can sign up at www.facebook. com/groups/mibaberkshire.