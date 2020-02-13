Reading West MP Alok Sharma promoted in cabinet reshuffle

READING West MP Alok Sharma has been promoted to Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy

& Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Mr Sharma, whose constituency includes Theale, Pangbourne Purley-on-Thames and Tilehurst, was promoted to business secretary in today's cabinet reshuffle.

He will also be the minister in charge of organising the upcoming COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

Mr Sharma was made Secretary of State for International Development following Rory Stewart's resignation in July 2019.

He had previously served as Employment Minister and Housing Minister, and had to deliver the Government's response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

