Pear tree planting day postponed due to storm

THE community pear tree planting day taking place this Saturday at City Recreation Ground has been postponed due to Storm Dennis.

It will instead take place on Saturday, February 22, from 10am to 2pm.

Volunteers are invited to help plant fifteen new pear trees at the ground next to the existing apple trees.

They can also help prune the apple trees, with everyone encouraged to bring their secateurs.

The event is being organised by Newbury in Bloom and Growing Newbury Green.