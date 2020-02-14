Fury over raw sewage 'health hazard'

RAW sewage is once again pouring down a village street and into the River Lambourn.

The latest overflow has prompted residents to ask why, when they were promised action seven years ago, they are still suffering.

The site is a manhole outside the fire station in Newbury Street.

For days, raw sewage has been pumping out like a geyser where children walk to school.

One resident said: “It’s like we’re living in a third world country.”

Simon Godfrey, of nearby Long Hedge, said: “We had a meeting in the village hall seven years ago with our MP and the CEO of Thames Water. They promised action but, obviously, they still haven’t fixed it.

“Thames Water makes £100m a year, but apparently they can’t pay to fix this.

“There’s schoolchildren walking through raw sewage, there are no warning signs asking drivers to slow down to stop splashing it everywhere and it’s a public health hazard.

“It’s also just pouring into the River Lambourn.”

He added: “This doesn’t just happen now and then – it’s every year, for weeks at a time.

“Then residents have to put up with tankers relaying to the pumping station.

“We feel helpless. All we want is for Thames Water to announce a plan to finally fix it and to keep us informed.”

A spokeswoman for Thames Water said: “Following a very wet period at the end of last year and recent heavy rainfall, groundwater levels in the Lambourne area are the highest they’ve been for a number of years, which means our sewers are carrying far more wastewater than they have capacity for and the system is full. We’re using tankers to remove as much of the excess waste as we can to protect our customers and the environment from flooding and are sorry for any disturbance they’re causing. We’ll keep the tankers in the area for as long as they’re needed.”