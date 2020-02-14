Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham eco pop-up market on today (Friday)

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Sustainable market being held in Thatcham this weekend

THATCHAM’S eco pop-up market returns to St Mary’s Church today (Friday) from 10am to 12.30pm. 

Cold Ash-based Pantry Refill Company will debut, with wholesome dried foods, as will Waney Edge Woodcraft with products made in Thatcham.

They join refill regulars Thatcham Refillable, Posy London and Tropic, Baking Bee, Seeking Simple and Emporio Green Army of Thatcham, featuring Fairtrade Easter eggs without plastic.

