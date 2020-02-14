Storm Dennis hits West Berkshire

Storm Dennis is due to hit West Berkshire this weekend, with the Met Office issuing Yellow Warnings for rain and wind across the district.

This is less severe than the alerts in place for other regions, though travellers are advised to exercise caution.

Heavy rainfall is expected from 11am today (Saturday).

This will continue all through the weekend.

The storm is due to clear in Newbury at around 5pm on Sunday.

Much of the country is set to be buffeted by gusts of around 50mph, although coastal regions may experience heavier winds.

Flooding is a possibility, and remote communities may be cut off by the disruption to infrastructure.

While no specific alerts have been issued for the Newbury area or for Great Western services, National Rail anticipates speed restrictions on trains across the country.

Rail customers should go to nationalrail.co.uk for updates.

Traffic information can be found at theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news

Update at 11.08am

Flood alerts are in effect across the district.

The national flood information service is warning of "possible" flooding along the River Kennet and its tributaries and the River Pang.

In addition, the service cautions of a groundwater flooding threat in West Ilsley, East Ilsley and Compton, and in the Lambourn and Bourne Valleys.

It should be noted that flood alerts are not definite forecasts, and merely demand vigilance.