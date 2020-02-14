Storm Dennis to hit West Berkshire

STORM Dennis is due to hit West Berkshire this weekend, with the Met Office issuing Yellow Warnings for rain and wind across the district.

This is less severe than the alerts in place for other regions, though travellers are advised to exercise caution.

Heavy rainfall is expected from 6pm today (Friday).

This will continue all through Saturday.

The storm is due to clear in Newbury at around 7pm on Sunday.

Storm Dennis is unlikely to be as serious and disruptive as last weekend's Storm Ciara.

Much of the country is set to be buffeted by gusts of around 50mph, although coastal regions may experience heavier winds.

Flooding is a possibility, and remote communities may be cut off by the disruption to infrastructure.

While no specific alerts have been issued for the Newbury area or for Great Western services, National Rail anticipates speed restrictions on trains across the country.

Rail customers should go to nationalrail.co.uk for updates.

Traffic information can be found at theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news