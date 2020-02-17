Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury pancake races fast approaching!

Shrove Tuesday event is a highlight of the Newbury social calendar

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

Flippin’ heck! There are just eight days to go until Newbury’s popular pancake race. 

The event, which is staged annually on Shrove Tuesday, will once again be organised by the Newbury and District branch of Soroptimist International.

It’s not too late to get involved – organisers are still on the lookout for both entrants and corporate sponsors for the race.

The event has become a much-loved part of the Newbury calendar and involves multiple teams representing local businesses and charities.

Participants, many of them in fancy dress, toss pancakes during the run in Newbury’s Market Place.

The Soroptimists are an international organisation dedicated to the improvement of women’s and girls’ lives across the globe.

If you would like to get involved in this year’s race, contact Joyce Lewis by email at joycerlws@aol.com or call 07483 119404.

