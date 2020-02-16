Pub worker stole from employees

Storm Dennis causes road closures
A PUB worker has been caught stealing from his employers.
In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 23, was 19-year-old Daniel Ellis of Casey Court, Stanford Dingley.
He admitted one charge of theft by employee.
Specifically, he pleaded guilty to stealing £500 from The Old Boot Inn, Stanford Dingley, between August 1, 2018, and March 11 last year.
Mr Ellis was made subject to a 12-month community order with the requirement that he carry out 40 hours of unpaid community work.
In addition, he was ordered to pay a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.
No order for costs was made because of Mr Ellis’ lack of means to pay, but he was ordered to pay £500 compensation to The Old Boot Inn.
