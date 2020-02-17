Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Marina plans now 'dramatically smaller'

Controversy over development has been ongoing since 2003

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Marina plan could buoy town economy

REVISED plans for Hungerford’s much-delayed marina are “dramatically smaller”, town councillors confirmed.

Last week the Newbury Weekly News reported how Lakeland Leisure, the company behind the project, had admitted that its former plans were  economically unviable.

The revised planning application was discussed at a meeting of the town council’s environment and planning committee on Monday night, where chairwoman Denise Gaines said: “This is a very contentious and long-standing marina project.

“It’s being going since 2003. It’s got [outline] permission and this is a pared down version.

“I’m still against it, as I was from the outset.

“ There was so much controversy at the time. There was a Friends of Greenham Marsh group who very strongly opposed it.

“However they got planning permission.”

But councillor Richard Hudson said: “I was most worried about the hotel possibly being misused. In many ways this is more acceptable.”

Councillor Alistair Fyfe said the new application was “dramatically smaller”.

However the committee was unable to proceed to register formal objection or support because of a lack of detail in the plans provided.

Outline permission was granted for a 120-berth marina complex with hotel, bar, café and chandlery among other facilities.

The new version is considerably stripped back.

Councillor Rob Chicken said it resembled a marina complex called Foxhangers in Devizes.

The application can be viewed in full, and commented on, by visiting the planning section of West Berkshire Council’s website and using the reference 19/03183/COMIND.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury's Kennet Centre sold

Newbury's Kennet Centre sold

Storm Dennis to hit West Berkshire

Storm Dennis to hit West Berks

Storm Dennis causes road closures

Storm Dennis causes road closures

Man left with serious facial injuries following assault in Thatcham

Man left with serious facial injuries following assault in Thatcham

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33