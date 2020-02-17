Marina plans now 'dramatically smaller'

REVISED plans for Hungerford’s much-delayed marina are “dramatically smaller”, town councillors confirmed.

Last week the Newbury Weekly News reported how Lakeland Leisure, the company behind the project, had admitted that its former plans were economically unviable.

The revised planning application was discussed at a meeting of the town council’s environment and planning committee on Monday night, where chairwoman Denise Gaines said: “This is a very contentious and long-standing marina project.

“It’s being going since 2003. It’s got [outline] permission and this is a pared down version.

“I’m still against it, as I was from the outset.

“ There was so much controversy at the time. There was a Friends of Greenham Marsh group who very strongly opposed it.

“However they got planning permission.”

But councillor Richard Hudson said: “I was most worried about the hotel possibly being misused. In many ways this is more acceptable.”

Councillor Alistair Fyfe said the new application was “dramatically smaller”.

However the committee was unable to proceed to register formal objection or support because of a lack of detail in the plans provided.

Outline permission was granted for a 120-berth marina complex with hotel, bar, café and chandlery among other facilities.

The new version is considerably stripped back.

Councillor Rob Chicken said it resembled a marina complex called Foxhangers in Devizes.

The application can be viewed in full, and commented on, by visiting the planning section of West Berkshire Council’s website and using the reference 19/03183/COMIND.