Storm Dennis causes road closures

FLOODING caused by heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis has lead to the closure of Burys Bank Road. Following persistent heavy rainfall overnight many other roads have also been affected and NWN photographer Phil Cannings has been out and about videoing flooded roads including Enborne Road, Lambourn Road, just past the Woodspeen, Bishops Green, Thornford Road and the B4009 Long Lane, Curridge.

Libby Ffion-May sent us this picture of the A339 just by Sandford Springs Golf Course. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue into the late afternoon and drivers are advised to take extra precautions on the roads and avoid minor roads.