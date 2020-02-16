Man left with serious facial injuries following assault in Thatcham

A man has been left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Thatcham Broadway.

Police are searching for the man who left the 18-year-old with grievous bodily harm level injuries at about 1.30am today (February 16).

However, a description of the attacker is not available at this time. Officers are appealing for any witnesses or people with information to come forward.

The 18-year-old remains in hospital at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gareth Perry of Newbury Force CID, said: “This was a serious assault which left the victim with GBH level injuries to his face.

“Although there is not currently a description of the offender, I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Broadway last night and who may have seen an assault, or who has any other details which could be relevant to this investigation.

“If you think can help in any way, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43200053771.”