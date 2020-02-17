Fire service issues warning after Storm Dennis

In the aftermath of Storm Dennis, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has warned motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

The effects of the weekend's storm are still being felt across West Berkshire, particularly in rural areas.

RBFRS are warning of the dangers posed by the large puddles that have formed along roads across the district.

Crews were called out to Aldermaston at around 7am this morning after a vehicle had to be towed after becoming stuck in water in Wasing Lane.

In addition to this, two similar situations were reported around Burghfield and Mortimer over the weekend.

However, the drivers involved did not require further assistance by the time fire crews arrived.

In a statement, the RBFRS said: "As the after effects of Storm Dennis are felt across the Country, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has repeated calls not to drive through potentially dangerous flood water.

"If flooding does occur in your area, be careful while driving - just 30cm of flood water can make your car float.

"If a road is flooded, turn around and find another route - it's not worth the risk."